Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized for complaining about mistreatment at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized by their friends.

The couple complained about the lack of hospitality.

The couple might be rating the family members according to a royal biographer.

Advertisement

According to a source, friends of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in London are murmuring that the couple complained they were snubbed and mistreated at Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

According to the story, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were unhappy with the family’s lack of hospitality.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, commented on the findings as follows: “Are H and M marking the royals out of ten for how warmly they should have welcomed them? The funeral was about the Queen not them. Endless moaning.”

Also Read Life-threatening experience of Prince Harry being dragged by rhino Prince Harry was dragged by a rhinoceros. The encounter happened during the...