Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized for complaining about mistreatment at Queen’s funeral

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized by their friends.
  • The couple complained about the lack of hospitality.
  • The couple might be rating the family members according to a royal biographer.
According to a source, friends of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in London are murmuring that the couple complained they were snubbed and mistreated at Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

According to the story, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were unhappy with the family’s lack of hospitality.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, commented on the findings as follows: “Are H and M marking the royals out of ten for how warmly they should have welcomed them? The funeral was about the Queen not them. Endless moaning.”

