Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Salman Khan sends ‘best wishes’ to Aayush Sharma for his next film
Salman Khan sends ‘best wishes’ to Aayush Sharma for his next film

Salman Khan sends ‘best wishes’ to Aayush Sharma for his next film

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan sends ‘best wishes’ to Aayush Sharma for his next film

Salman Khan sends ‘best wishes’ to Aayush Sharma for his next film

Advertisement
  • Salman Khan, who often sends his fans cool pictures, was seen sending his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma “best wishes” for his upcoming movie AS03.
  • Aayush released the first look teaser for his next project on Wednesday.
  • Salman posted the same teaser video on Twitter.
Advertisement

Salman Khan, who often sends his fans cool pictures, was seen sending his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma “best wishes” for his upcoming movie AS03. Aayush released the first look teaser for his next project on Wednesday. Salman posted the same teaser video on Twitter.

The star of “Kick” wrote, “Best wishes … #AayushSharma #AS03 “as he sent the video to them. In the video, Aayush is shown as a bigger version of himself. Everyone’s attention has been drawn to his ripped body. He had already shown the first look and written in Hindi, “Kuch logo ke liye raja, kuch ke liye rakshas. Kuch logo ke liye acha, kuch ke liye bura. Kaun hun main? The hunt will start soon! AS03: Happy Dussehra!” Have a look:

Advertisement

Aayush has called AS03 a special movie. He called the concept “amazing.” Actor stated, “AS03 is a wonderful movie with a wild notion that captivated me. This movie is engaging and entertaining. A talented crew worked hard to realise an exceptional idea and vision. I’m impressed by it every day and can’t wait for others to see it.”

Loveyatri was Aayush’s first film. He directed Antim: The Final Truth.

Salman makes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, and Pooja Hegde star. Salman dances with Ram Charan. Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez featured in Tiger 3 and Kick 2. Bigg Boss 16 filming

Also Read

Ayesha Jhulka remembers Salman Khan feeding beggars on sets
Ayesha Jhulka remembers Salman Khan feeding beggars on sets

Ayesha Jhulka, who returned with the Prime Video thriller Hush Hush, remembers...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
‘He never asked her’ Princess Diana author reveals important question
‘He never asked her’ Princess Diana author reveals important question
Prince William and Kate Middleton experience another hurdle
Prince William and Kate Middleton experience another hurdle
Royals gather for funeral of Greece's King Constantine
Royals gather for funeral of Greece's King Constantine
Srha Asghar treats fans with her perks of parenthood; watch video
Srha Asghar treats fans with her perks of parenthood; watch video
Falak Shabir shares hilarious but bitter truth about Pakistan's inflation
Falak Shabir shares hilarious but bitter truth about Pakistan's inflation
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her BOLD look
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her BOLD look
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story