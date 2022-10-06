Salman Khan, who often sends his fans cool pictures, was seen sending his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma “best wishes” for his upcoming movie AS03.

Aayush released the first look teaser for his next project on Wednesday.

Salman posted the same teaser video on Twitter.

Advertisement

Salman Khan, who often sends his fans cool pictures, was seen sending his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma “best wishes” for his upcoming movie AS03. Aayush released the first look teaser for his next project on Wednesday. Salman posted the same teaser video on Twitter.

The star of “Kick” wrote, “Best wishes … #AayushSharma #AS03 “as he sent the video to them. In the video, Aayush is shown as a bigger version of himself. Everyone’s attention has been drawn to his ripped body. He had already shown the first look and written in Hindi, “Kuch logo ke liye raja, kuch ke liye rakshas. Kuch logo ke liye acha, kuch ke liye bura. Kaun hun main? The hunt will start soon! AS03: Happy Dussehra!” Have a look:

Advertisement

Aayush has called AS03 a special movie. He called the concept “amazing.” Actor stated, “AS03 is a wonderful movie with a wild notion that captivated me. This movie is engaging and entertaining. A talented crew worked hard to realise an exceptional idea and vision. I’m impressed by it every day and can’t wait for others to see it.”

Loveyatri was Aayush’s first film. He directed Antim: The Final Truth.

Salman makes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, and Pooja Hegde star. Salman dances with Ram Charan. Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez featured in Tiger 3 and Kick 2. Bigg Boss 16 filming

Also Read Ayesha Jhulka remembers Salman Khan feeding beggars on sets Ayesha Jhulka, who returned with the Prime Video thriller Hush Hush, remembers...