Sonya Hussayn file legal case against producer for payment delays

  • Actress Sonya Hussayn from Pakistan has taken Urwa Hocane to court over a payment dispute for the upcoming film Tich Button.
  • Through a legal notification, Sonya has requested Rs. 5 million as compensation for her role in the movie.
  • The actress claims that after working on Tich Button for two years, she was only paid Rs. 500 000.
Actress Sonya Hussayn from Pakistan has taken Urwa Hocane to court over a payment dispute for the upcoming film Tich Button. Through a legal notification, Sonya has requested Rs. 5 million as compensation for her role in the movie. The actress claims that after working on Tich Button for two years, she was only paid Rs. 500 000, which is a fraction of the original sum.

The upcoming Pakistani movie Tich Button will serve as Urwa’s first production. Sonya Hussayn, Feroz Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Marina Khan, Mahoom Ahmed Bilal, and numerous other actors appear in the movie.

Under the auspices of Salman Iqbal Films, and Shooting Star Studios, Muhammad Jarjees Seja and Urwa Hocane are responsible for the production of the film directed by Qasim Ali Mureed.

On October 28, 2022, the movie is scheduled for release in theatres.

