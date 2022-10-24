Tim Burton explains why he’s probably finished working with Disney

Tim Burton began his career working as an animator for Disney.

Tim Burton, the director stated that he is very unlikely to ever produce another Disney film, recently.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Alice in Wonderland, and Dumbo director Tim Burton began his career working as an animator for Disney.

After 2019’s Dumbo, Burton explained why he doesn’t want to continue working with the company at the Lumiere Festival in France.

Tim Burton said, “My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there. The thing about Dumbo is, that’s why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level.”

Dumbo, a live-action remake of the 1941 animated masterpiece of the same name, garnered unfavourable reviews when it was first released. It is a fantasy picture set during the Victorian era.

Dumbo told the tale of a young elephant with oversized ears who joined Max Medici’s circus.

Dumbo already stood out because of his physical characteristics, but Medici soon discovered that he could fly by using his ears.

The majority of the characters in the original Dumbo animated picture were animals, with a few human characters serving as supporting cast members.

However, Burton’s Dumbo altered some crucial character-related features, drawing both praise and criticism.

Burton also commented on Disney’s current slate, which includes a number of superhero and sci-fi movies centred on the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. “It’s gotten to be very homogenized, very consolidated. There’s less room for different types of things,” according to Burton.

“I can only deal with one universe, l can’t deal with a multi-universe,” he added.

Burton joins a long list of well-known filmmakers in criticizing the current crop of superhero films currently playing in theatres.

Burton also stated that he is not currently working on any feature projects, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been keeping busy.

Most recently, Burton helmed all eight episodes of Wednesday on Netflix, which is based on Charles Addams’ The Addams Family.

Burton announced during the festival that following his Lumière journey, he would come back to finish the series.

Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci are among the cast members of the eagerly awaited series.

The accompanying link will take you to the trailer for Burton’s new Wednesday series:

