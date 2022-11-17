Amanda Holden looks stylish in short burgundy outfit as she exits Heart FM

Amanda Holden married to producer Chris Hughes, see details
Amanda Holden was the judge on Britain's Got Talent since 2007. She...
Thursday evening, Amanda Holden stood out from the crowd as she exited Heart FM in a stunning burgundy ensemble.
The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge displayed her immaculate taste in a striped miniskirt and knee-high leather boots in a deep cherry hue.
The television personality wore a long wool coat with silver buttons and a matching Reiss sweater tucked inside the dress.
Amanda concealed herself behind a wide pair of dark sunglasses and carried her possessions in a trendy leather bucket bag.
The mother-of-two was in high spirits as she paraded around the street before returning home following her appearance on the Heart Breakfast Show.
Ashley Roberts, who wore a grey ribbed minidress with a thigh-high side split, accompanied Amanda.
