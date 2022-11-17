Amanda Holden looks stylish in short burgundy outfit as she exits Heart FM

Amanda Holden walked out of Heart FM wearing a stunning burgundy ensemble.

Thursday evening, Amanda Holden stood out from the crowd as she exited Heart FM in a stunning burgundy ensemble.

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge displayed her immaculate taste in a striped miniskirt and knee-high leather boots in a deep cherry hue.

The television personality wore a long wool coat with silver buttons and a matching Reiss sweater tucked inside the dress.

Amanda concealed herself behind a wide pair of dark sunglasses and carried her possessions in a trendy leather bucket bag.

The mother-of-two was in high spirits as she paraded around the street before returning home following her appearance on the Heart Breakfast Show.

Ashley Roberts, who wore a grey ribbed minidress with a thigh-high side split, accompanied Amanda.

