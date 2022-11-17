Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amanda Holden looks stylish in short burgundy outfit as she exits Heart FM

Amanda Holden looks stylish in short burgundy outfit as she exits Heart FM

Articles
Advertisement
Amanda Holden looks stylish in short burgundy outfit as she exits Heart FM

Amada Holden – Dailymail

Advertisement
  • Amanda Holden walked out of Heart FM wearing a stunning burgundy ensemble.
  • The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge wore a striped miniskirt and knee-high leather boots.
  • She concealed herself behind a pair of sunglasses and carried her possessions in a leather bucket bag.
Advertisement

Thursday evening, Amanda Holden stood out from the crowd as she exited Heart FM in a stunning burgundy ensemble.

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge displayed her immaculate taste in a striped miniskirt and knee-high leather boots in a deep cherry hue.

The television personality wore a long wool coat with silver buttons and a matching Reiss sweater tucked inside the dress.

Amanda concealed herself behind a wide pair of dark sunglasses and carried her possessions in a trendy leather bucket bag.

The mother-of-two was in high spirits as she paraded around the street before returning home following her appearance on the Heart Breakfast Show.

Ashley Roberts, who wore a grey ribbed minidress with a thigh-high side split, accompanied Amanda.

Advertisement

Also Read

Amanda Holden married to producer Chris Hughes, see details
Amanda Holden married to producer Chris Hughes, see details

Amanda Holden was the  judge on Britain's Got Talent since 2007. She...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story