Brad Pitt’s life with Jennifer Aniston wasn’t “exciting”

When Brad Pitt said that being married to Jennifer Aniston made him boring, he got a lot of criticism.

In an interview with Parade Magazine in 2011, the actor from Bullet Train talked about how much he loved Angelina Jolie and said that being married to her “satisfied” him.

“I wasn’t living an interesting life myself,” He talked about the time he spent with an old friend from Friends. “I think that my marriage had something to do with it.”

“Trying to make the marriage appear to be something it wasn’t,” the Hollywood hunk added.

Pitt got into trouble after the explosive interview. He had to explain his controversial comments, which he did as follows: “Jen (Jennifer) is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend.”

“It is an important relationship I value greatly.” According to the news, Pitt added “The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself, and that is something for which I am responsible.”

Aniston and Pitt married in 2000 after dating for two years and divorced five years later, in 2005.