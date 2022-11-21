Brandy to Reprise ‘Cinderella’ Role 25 Years Later

Brandy’s glass slipper is dusty.

The 43-year-old singer/actress will reprise Cinderella in The Pocketwatch, a Disney+ film. Rita Ora will play Queen of Hearts in the film, which also stars China Anne McClain, Kylie Cantrall, Dara Reneé, Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Joshua Colley, and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.

Descendants, a 2015 Disney Channel musical about fairy-tale children, has two sequels in 2017 and 2019.

Pocketwatch, directed by Jennifer Phang, is about Red (Cantrall as the Queen of Hearts’ daughter) and Chloe (Baker as Cinderella and Prince Charming’s daughter) “meeting paths at a big festival in Auradon when mayhem breaks out.”

“To avoid a coup, they must travel back in time using a magical pocket watch constructed by the Mad Hatter’s son.”

Brandy, Bernadette Peters, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, and Paolo Montalban starred in Disney’s 1997 TV movie Cinderella.

In February 2021, Brandy said she felt “fortunate” to play the fairytale heroine onscreen. She claimed the picture was “ahead of its time” and “we need more.” “I was blessed and humbled to be picked as a role model for other Black girls. Girls in general, to see it’s doable. I loved being that person “she added. “I’m fairly sure, I know, it motivated other girls who look like me, Black girls, to dream greater,” she said. “Girls my age were motivated.”

