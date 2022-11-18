Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch look smitten in rare outing

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch look smitten in rare outing

Articles
Advertisement
Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch look smitten in rare outing

Credits: Dailymail

Advertisement
  • The couple was seen leaving Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi for a rare joint outing.
  • Camila looked stunning in a patterned purple co-ord and white sneakers.
  • Austin opted for a casual ensemble, wearing a blue fleece top and navy joggers.
Advertisement

Camila Cabello was all smiles as she and her boyfriend, Austin Kevitch, left Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica for a rare joint outing.

On Thursday, the couple was spotted holding hands while having a great time together. They appeared to be head over heels in love.

The 25-year-old singer of the hit “Senorita” stood out in a brightly patterned purple co-ord and white sneakers.

Camila looked incredible as she paired the long-sleeved top and pants with a black sunflower-print backpack, allowing her dark hair to cascade over her shoulders.

Austin, her 30-year-old beau, opted for a casual ensemble, wearing a blue fleece top, navy joggers, and white sneakers.

She confirmed her relationship with her new boyfriend in August during a low-key LA outing during which they engaged in PDA.

Advertisement

Also Read

Camila Cabello states reason for leaving Dating App after 24 hours
Camila Cabello states reason for leaving Dating App after 24 hours

Camila Cabello talked about internet dating on The Drew Barrymore Show. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
Prince Harry 'is not a good person' says Ben Wallace
Prince Harry 'is not a good person' says Ben Wallace
Will Farha Khan direct
Will Farha Khan direct "Chupke Chupke" remake?
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 expected contestant list
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 expected contestant list
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story