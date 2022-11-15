Carl Woods and Katie Price’s public PDA photo went viral

She matched her outfit to that of her boyfriend, Carl Woods, age 32.

He showed off his many tattoos.

The couple had plastic surgery that day in Thailand.

Advertisement

Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods were seen spending some quality time together in Thailand on Monday. They looked so happy and in love in the new photos.

The pictures of the couple kissing on the street while wearing matching palm tree T-shirts in different colors.

Katie, age 44, looked funny in a clear pink rain poncho. She matched her outfit to that of her boyfriend, Carl Woods, age 32.

Katie wore a pair of eye-catching pink shorts over black tights and khaki sliders, and she looked ready for any weather.

During the evening outing, the former glamour model tucked her bright yellow T-shirt into her tights and walked with Carl hand in hand.

Also Read Jonnie Irwin, a TV host, discloses a “devastating” cancer diagnosis Popular television host Jonnie Irwin disclosed that he has terminal cancer. In...

Advertisement

Carl, on the other hand, wore a shirt with black shorts over a pair of leggings and a pair of clean white sneakers. He showed off his many tattoos.

It happened after the couple went to a hospital in Thailand for plastic surgery earlier that day.