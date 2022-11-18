Dead To Me series come to end on Netflix with good news

The third and final season of Dead To Me concluded on November 17, 2022.

The series ran from May 2019 to its conclusion with 30 episodes.

Liz Feldman, the show’s creator and showrunner, said she wanted it to be a short-lived show.

Dead To Me has concluded on Netflix, but the show’s creators and cast will remain on the streaming service.

According to What’s on Netflix, contrary to many other shows that are abruptly terminated, this was not the case with Dead To Me. Netflix commissioned a concluding season for the series, resulting in its conclusion.

Netflix is collaborating with Feldman on future projects, including Gloria Sanchez Productions’ 30-minute dark comedy No Good Deed.

Adam McKay, the executive producer of Dead To Me, is collaborating with Netflix on Kings of America.

Linda Cardellini will appear in the first three seasons of Bloodline. James Marsden will star in Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming ensemble comedy film Unfrosted, while Diana Maria Riva will appear in the new series Glamorous.

Liz Feldman, the show’s creator and showrunner, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show’s cancellation after the third season.

Liz Feldman said, “I always knew that it was going to be a short-lived show. I wanted three or four seasons, but I’m realistic in terms of where the show lives.

She also added, “It lives on a platform that doesn’t traditionally give more than three or four, or sometimes even one or two, seasons. I wanted the ending to feel important and not just, like, ‘Oh shit, we’re going to get canceled!'”

The series’ star Christina Applegate echoed the sentiments and said, “I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans.”

