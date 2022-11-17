Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married

Eva Mendes’ wrist tattoo may have meaning.

The actress, 48, has been notoriously discreet about her 11-year relationship with Ryan Gosling, 42. A new Instagram photo shows she’s more open about her romance. In a selfie shared Tuesday, Mendes covers her face with her “de Gosling”-inked wrist.

In Hispanic culture, “de” or “of” unifies a woman’s last name with her husband’s after marriage, so the star’s tattoo may signify “Mrs. Gosling.”

Mendes’ tattoos aren’t new. In September, she casually exposed the tattoo while showing off a field of flowers on Instagram. Her admirers gushed at the symbolism of the art, with many referring to Gosling as Mendes’ husband.

Mendes and Gosling met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. After filming concluded, the two were caught cuddling at Disneyland and kissing in Paris.

Mendes and Gosling have daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6. In an August interview, Mendes said “my man and my kids” are her home.

She said, “Wherever they are”Gosling also revealed that his girls inspired some of his newest endeavors. “I’m a dad first, and [The Gray Man] was an opportunity to go to intriguing places with my kids,” he remarked in August. In the upcoming Barbie movie, in which he plays Ken, the Oscar nominee hopes to introduce his daughters to his profession.

He said Barbie helped. “It’s the first time I think they’re getting it. “They can’t comprehend why I want to play Ken because nobody does,” he joked. So we must tell his narrative.

