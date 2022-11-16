Advertisement
Louis Tomlinson Shares Health Update After Breaking His Arm

Regarding the injury to his arm, Louis Tomlinson had a single comment to make.

Following his performance in New York City on November 12, during which he broke his arm, the former member of One Direction is providing fans with an update on how he is doing and is thanking fans for their support.

On November 16, Louis posted on Twitter, “Hope everyone is doing alright and staying warm.” “The operation was successful, so here’s hoping that this is only the beginning of my road to recovery.”

This artist also expressed his delight at the positive reception his most recent album, titled Faith in the Future, has gotten from his followers in the United Kingdom.

“I am completely astounded by the possibility that we could be number one in the UK,” he went on to say. “I can’t thank you enough for everything! Let’s put forth our best effort in this endeavour!!”

In a statement that was uploaded to Instagram on November 12 alongside X-rays of his injuries, he stated that “the show in New York that took place last night was spectacular.” “Unfortunately, as I was making my way back, I managed to trip and fall, breaking my right arm rather badly.”

Advertisement

