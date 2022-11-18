Advertisement
Edition: English
Martha Stewart expresses desire to meet Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart and Brad Pitt

  • Martha Stewart expressed her admiration for Brad Pitt during a Thursday appearance.
  • The lifestyle icon fawned over the actor on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
  • This is not the first time she’s expressed her adoration for a male star.
Martha Stewart sings the praises of the beautiful Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt.

During a Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the lifestyle icon revealed her wish to meet Brad Pitt, fawning over the actor in response to Fallon’s question on if she is starstruck by any celebrities.

“I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt,” Stewart added, adding that she has yet to meet him but wants to one day.

“I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures,” Stewart added. “He is so cute!”

She continued by stating that she only follows a fan account affiliated with Pitt, who infamously does not have his own Instagram account.

“They’re fan pages I guess, I don’t know, but whatever it is he looks better and better as the years go by,” Stewart said.

Obviously, this is not the first time that Stewart, 81, has expressed her adoration for a male star.

She has previously expressed her admiration for Pete Davidson, telling Drew Barrymore a month ago that “everyone adores” the former Saturday Night Live star.

