Olivia Culpo Recalls Her “Traumatizing” Past Relationships

Olivia Culpo was in a serious relationship with NFL player Christian McCaffrey. Before that, she had broken up with other men.

Olivia talked about her past relationships on the Nov. 14 episode of The Culpo Sisters, when she was talking about how hard it was for her sister Aurora Culpo and her husband Mikey Bortone.

Olivia said in her confessional, “I feel bad for Aurora because I think she doesn’t think she could just be with someone who wants to be with her.” “That’s how it sounds to me, and it breaks my heart so much because she deserves so much better.”

Olivia said, “I’ve been cheated on and lied to a lot in the past. Once the trust is broken, it’s over. It’s so hard to fix that relationship. I went through hell and those were traumatic experiences.”

Olivia didn’t name any of her ex-boyfriends, but she made it clear that her situation is different from what her sister went through. Aurora had already told a shocking secret about her marriage.

Aurora said in the Nov. 7 premiere, “I made a rule with him a long time ago because I was so sure that nothing could ever come between us.” “Nothing would ever be as special as what we had. He was only allowed to have one a year, like hooking up with a random person.

When asked if Aurora had gotten something similar, she said, “No, only he did.”

Aurora confirmed that she was going to get a divorce after giving it a lot of thought. She got support right away from her sisters.

Olivia said on the Nov. 14 episode, “I’m very proud of you for making the life you want.” “We support you and don’t want to see you in a bad situation. You deserve better.”