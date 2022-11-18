Owen Wilson’s first ‘Paint’ image shows him with TV painter’s perm

IFC Films has debuted the first image of Owen Wilson in the upcoming movie Paint.

IFC Films, which recently acquired the rights to the upcoming movie Paint, has debuted the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a well-known television painter with a distinctive appearance.

He portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s top public television artist known for his recognizable perm and simple-to-follow painting technique. But when he faces competition from a younger, more talented artist, everything and everyone he loves starts to go away. The movie, which was written and directed by Brit McAdams, will debut on April 28, 2023.

Only one person comes to mind when Wilson describes his persona and the style he’s going for: PBS painting legend Bob Ross.

He was also a well-liked television painter noted for his dulcet tones and a method of painting that let viewers see every brushstroke.

His perm, which Wilson is currently sporting together with pants and a button-down shirt resembling those of the late painter, was still his most distinctive feature.

Wilson uses a pallet, similar to Ross, to mix his paints and create beautiful sceneries like the scene of the snowy view that is right next to him. A pipe completes the wholesome television painter appearance.

Wilson is the star of Paint, which seems to be another sentimental, quotable comic classic. The actor is no stranger to getting audiences to laugh, having starred in hit comedies like Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Starsky & Hutch, and Midnight in Paris, as well as Zoolander, Wedding Crashers, and other comedies with Vince Vaughn and other “so hot right now” characters. Nevertheless, he has demonstrated his versatility throughout his career by appearing in films like Cars, Marley & Me, and, most recently, Loki.

In Paint, Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, and newcomer Lucy Freyer will all appear alongside Wilson.

The film is being produced by Sam Maydew of Silver Lining Entertainment with financial assistance from Peter Brant, and Wilson executive produces alongside Richard J. Bosner and Joel David Moore.

Additionally, McAdams will make her feature film directing debut with Paint. Prior to Paint, she had only directed a few television programmes and shorts, including ten episodes of the popular series Tosh.0.

Along with Patrick Cady and Rebecca Ritchie Brower, he had previously co-directed and produced the documentary Triviatown, which went on to win two awards at film festivals.

On April 28 of the next year, Paint will be released in theatres before transitioning to AMC+ later that year.

