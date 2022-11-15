Prince William surprises England’s World Cup soccer team

Prince William loves England soccer.

The 40-year-old Prince of Wales visited the team’s headquarters before the 2022 men’s World Cup. He helped make 26 new jerseys.

Prince William informed the players, “We’re all behind you.” “We wish you well. Cheers!” The squad autographed an England shirt for William, the FA president.

William added, “What you and Gareth have created here is something extraordinary.” Southgate guided England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

“Help each other and have fun,” he stated. “You’ll do well,” After giving the players their jerseys, William stated, “I know how much they care for their nation, and it was fantastic to see how much it meant to everyone of them.”

“As staff and players, we feel fortunate to represent England and can’t wait to see what we can achieve. We want supporters’ pride back.” Prince William’s speech started with captain Harry Kane, with whom he had recently talked about mental health.

He also gave the No. 17 shirt to Bukayo Saka, who was one of the players that William reached out to after he and other players were called racists on social media for missing important penalty kicks in the final of the European Championships in 2021. Later, William was seen with his arm around star forward Jack Grealish’s shoulders as they talked quietly. William’s favourite club team is Aston Villa, where Grealish played until 2021, when he moved to Manchester City.

The England team is going to Qatar on Tuesday to get ready for their first game on Nov. 21 against Iran. The next game is on Nov. 25 against the USA.