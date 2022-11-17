Princess Diaries 3 is officially green-lit

Anne doesn’t have a deal to return, insiders say.

If The Princess Diaries 3 moves beyond the script stage, Anne Hathaway may resume her role as Mia Thermopolis.

Her Majesty Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Queen of Genovia, deserves another aloha! The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Disney is developing a third Princess Diaries film. Fans have been waiting 18 years since The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (and 21 since the original) to hear about The Princess 3.

Finally, our wish has come true! Aadrita Mukerji of Supergirl, Scorpion, Reacher, and Quantum Leap is creating the script for The Princess Diaries 3. Sources told THR that the movie will be a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led trilogy rather than a reboot, which is customary in Hollywood. Anne doesn’t have a deal to return, insiders say.

If The Princess Diaries 3 moves beyond the script stage, Anne Hathaway may resume her role as Mia Thermopolis. The Oscar-winning actress has expressed interest in returning to The Princess Diaries. Hathway told ET: “I’m all for it. If Julie Andrews can help, we’ll do it. We’d install a green screen behind her and make it happen. She’s wonderful.”

Julie Andrews? When questioned if there are more stories to be told about Mia Thermopolis and Queen Clarisse Renaldi, Julie said, “Yes.” “I think [another Princess Diaries instalment is too late]. Queen Mia? She’s definitely still ok for it, but I might be too old a granny for it. If they can come up with a tale, that’s great, but if not, there are other options.”

Anne Hathaway and Dame Julie Andrews should return as Mia Thermopolis and Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3.

