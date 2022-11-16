Sophia Grace Told Cousin Rosie McClelland About Her Pregnancy

They still get along very well.

She wrote in the caption of the November 16 Instagram post, “When my cousin Sophia told me she was pregnant!” “

A few weeks after Sophia Grace Brownlee told everyone she was pregnant, Rosie McClelland posted a video of the moment she found out her cousin was also going to have a baby.

She wrote in the caption of the November 16 Instagram post, “When my cousin Sophia told me she was pregnant!” “The best news imaginable. @therealsophiagrace, I love you.”

In the sweet clip, Sophia Grace shows Rosie a picture on her phone and then shows her stomach. Rosie covers her mouth and says, “You’re kidding.” Sophia says, “I knew she would cry.” The video then cuts to Rosie rubbing Sophia’s stomach while she puts on lip gloss as the two sit on a couch.

Sophia Grace said in an eight-minute YouTube video on October 22 that she was going to have a baby. A day after her cousin told her the news, Rosie told in an exclusive interview what it was like when Sophia Grace told her at their grandmother’s house and showed her the sonogram.

