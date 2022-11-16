Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sophia Grace Told Cousin Rosie McClelland About Her Pregnancy

Sophia Grace Told Cousin Rosie McClelland About Her Pregnancy

Articles
Advertisement
Sophia Grace Told Cousin Rosie McClelland About Her Pregnancy

Sophia Grace Told Cousin Rosie McClelland About Her Pregnancy

Advertisement
  • They still get along very well.
  • A few weeks after Sophia Grace Brownlee told everyone she was pregnant, Rosie McClelland posted a video of the moment she found out her cousin was also going to have a baby.
  • She wrote in the caption of the November 16 Instagram post, “When my cousin Sophia told me she was pregnant!” “
Advertisement

They still get along very well.

A few weeks after Sophia Grace Brownlee told everyone she was pregnant, Rosie McClelland posted a video of the moment she found out her cousin was also going to have a baby.

She wrote in the caption of the November 16 Instagram post, “When my cousin Sophia told me she was pregnant!” “The best news imaginable. @therealsophiagrace, I love you.”

In the sweet clip, Sophia Grace shows Rosie a picture on her phone and then shows her stomach. Rosie covers her mouth and says, “You’re kidding.” Sophia says, “I knew she would cry.” The video then cuts to Rosie rubbing Sophia’s stomach while she puts on lip gloss as the two sit on a couch.

Sophia Grace said in an eight-minute YouTube video on October 22 that she was going to have a baby. A day after her cousin told her the news, Rosie told in an exclusive interview what it was like when Sophia Grace told her at their grandmother’s house and showed her the sonogram.

Also Read

Pregnant Sophia Grace announces first baby’s gender
Pregnant Sophia Grace announces first baby’s gender

Ellen DeGeneres show star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story