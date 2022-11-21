Unexpected appearance by Morgan Freeman at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony was criticized

Morgan Freeman made an unexpected entrance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Some supporters were happy to see him at the event, while others condemned his presence.

He delivered a monologue about how he heard music and saw “a land that seemed to be in turmoil”.

Concerns regarding the country’s human rights record, LGBT+ rights, and social limitations have led many of the actor’s fans and football enthusiasts to doubt his appearance at the event.

Morgan delivered a monologue at the ceremony in which he stated, “I heard something beautiful. Not just music, but also this celebration. This is all so new. All that I had known before was a land that seemed to be in turmoil. I stand here in your midst.”

“Morgan Freeman. Just why? Why would you take the money… Already have more than you can spend… Just damages his legacy,” wrote one internet user.

While someone reminded him that he had previously portrayed anti-apartheid activist and champion of equality Nelson Mandela, he nonetheless consented to be associated with an event staged in a country where homosexuality is still illegal.

“For a man who played Nelson Mandela… it is so disappointing to see #MorganFreeman take the money and support an oppressive regime,” tweeted one Twitter user.

“Morgan Freeman should be ashamed. How much they pay you? How much is your integrity? Never rise your voice to talk about of minorities. You just lost that privilege,” said another.

