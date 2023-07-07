Hamza Ali Abbasi hails from a highly educated family background. His sister, Dr. Fazeela Abbasi, is a qualified dermatologist, while his mother has served as a former judge and member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. Despite his family’s educational background, Hamza chose to pursue acting as his profession due to his passion for the craft. He shares a close bond with his sister Fazeela, who is nine years older than him and has always treated him like her own son.

Advertisement

During her appearance on a podcast, Fazeela discussed various treatments, and holistic health, and shared insights into her personal life. She emphasized the strong and beautiful bond she shares with her brother Hamza, considering herself like a mother figure to him. Fazeela takes immense pride in his achievements and fondly recalls the time when he was born, expressing her joy by running throughout the entire hospital.

Fazeela also revealed that during Hamza’s childhood, he faced health challenges related to glomerulonephritis, a kidney disease that caused his kidneys to fail. He underwent treatment with steroids, which resulted in him gaining weight. However, Fazeela noted that even during his health struggles, Hamza always had a creative inclination, which he later nurtured and expressed through his artistic endeavours.

Click here to watch the clip.