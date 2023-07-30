Khushhal Khan & Madiha Imam Join Forces In Drama Serial ‘Yahya’

The talented actress and newlywed, Madiha Imam, is teaming up with the current heartthrob of the entertainment industry, Khushhal Khan, for the first time in the upcoming drama serial, “Yahya.” The project, penned by Saira Raza and directed by Shehrazade Sheikh, has sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly await the on-screen chemistry of this fresh duo.

Khushhal Khan, a Pakistani television actor and model, has been gaining immense popularity, particularly after his remarkable performance in the drama “Mushkil” alongside Saboor Aly, which further amplified his female fan following.

Madiha Imam’s acting journey began in 2013 with the drama serial “Khalish,” and since then, she has made her mark with notable roles in serials like “Muqaddar,” “Dushman-e-Jaan,” and “Safar Tamam Hua.” Her role in “Ishq Jalebi” opposite Wahaj Ali captured the hearts of the audience.

Recently, Madiha pleasantly surprised her fans by tying the knot with Moji Basar in an intimate wedding ceremony, describing him as an “acquaintance who turned into a friend.” As details of the drama “Yahya” are yet to be disclosed, viewers are eagerly anticipating the intense and flawless performances of this promising pair on the small screen.

