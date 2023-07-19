Public Reacts To Last Episode Of Drama “Behroop”

Behroop, a popular drama series, is an entertainment presentation that captivated audiences with its compelling storyline. The drama was written by renowned writer Rukhsana Nigar and skillfully directed by Ali Akbar. Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama boasted a talented cast, including Zubab Rana as Falak, Asad Siddiqui as Taimoor, Beenish Chauhan as Kinza, Kamran Jeelani as Sohail, and many others.

Yesterday marked the airing of the last episode of Behroop, leaving viewers impressed with its satisfying conclusion. One viewer praised, “It is good to see that the drama ended on a happy note,” showcasing the audience’s positive reaction to the finale. The stellar performances of Beenish Chohan, Zubab Rana, Asad Siddiqui, and the entire cast garnered appreciation from fans.

The storyline’s highlight was Falak and Taimoor’s forgiving attitude towards their sister-in-law Kinza during her difficult times. While some viewers appreciated this gesture of forgiveness, others disagreed, believing that Kinza’s actions warranted a less forgiving response. Nonetheless, the drama received praise from many for its overall plot and execution, spanning approximately a hundred episodes, making it a worthwhile watch.

Fans particularly loved the characters of Taimoor and Falak, but some voiced their desire for Pakistani dramas to explore different endings instead of relying on lengthy sessions of forgiveness. Calls for more diverse and refreshing conclusions to dramas were echoed among the viewers.

In conclusion, Behroop’s last episode sparked varied reactions from its audience, with a majority enjoying the drama’s positive aspects while others expressed a desire for a departure from the traditional forgiveness-focused endings in Pakistani dramas. The show undoubtedly left a lasting impact on its viewers, leaving them engaged and invested throughout its run.

