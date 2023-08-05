“Ishq Murshid” Teaser Starring Bilal Abbas Khan & Durrefishan Released

‘Ishq Murshid’ is a love story directed by Farooq Rind and written by Abdul Khaliq Khan.

It stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem in the lead roles.

Renowned Pakistani actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem are poised to grace the screen together in the upcoming series “Ishq Murshid.” Directed by the accomplished Farooq Rind, the drama promises to unravel a captivating love tale.

Penned by Abdul Khaliq Khan, the show is a collaborative effort between Moomal Entertainment and MD Productions, slated for airing on HUM TV. This marks the debut pairing of Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, generating anticipation among fans eager to witness their on-screen chemistry.

The teaser showcases Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, both displaying a charming appearance with altered looks to suit their characters. The drama’s poster highlights two distinct looks of Bilal Abbas Khan, sparking speculation among fans that he might be portraying a dual role in the storyline.

The teaser of Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem has garnered immense love from their fans, who are eagerly anticipating the drama.

Fans are also thrilled to witness the return of Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem to television screens, expressing their desire to see the two actors together again. The comments reflect the excitement and anticipation among their followers.

