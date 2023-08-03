Meghan Markle and Prince Harry United Amid Divorce Rumours

Amid swirling divorce rumors and reports of a difficult time in their marriage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying united on an important matter – their children. The couple, who have been living in California for the past three years, is solely focused on raising their kids in the best possible way.

According to a source from People Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prioritize giving their children, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, a “normal life as much as possible.” Family values are at the core of their parenting style, and they are known to have a play-based approach to raising their kids, providing several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property.

Like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan is actively involved in her son Archie’s school life, ensuring that she personally picks him up from school. Montecito residents have attested to her genuine and down-to-earth nature, describing her as someone who “talks to everyone” without any pretense.

Local columnist Richard Mineards reports that the couple is happily “making a life” in Montecito, California. Despite the challenges and speculations surrounding their marriage, Meghan and Harry are firmly committed to creating a nurturing environment for their children and focusing on their family.

