Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Family Time Captured in Heartfelt Video

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video capturing a beautiful moment of Nawazuddin spending quality time with their children. This comes after earlier accusations of extortion and disputes surrounding their children.

In the video, Nawazuddin is seen affectionately interacting with their kids, kissing his daughter Shora and hugging his son Yaani. Aaliya can also be glimpsed sitting with her son in the background. In her Instagram caption, the former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant expressed her immense gratitude to the universe for Nawazuddin spending two full months with their children, making them feel loved and complete.

The video garnered a lot of love from netizens, with many expressing support and sending positive messages to Aaliya. Despite going through a difficult time in the past, she seemed to have found new happiness as she revealed being in a new relationship during an interview with ETimes. Aaliya stated that the new relationship is more than just friendship and involves commitment.

Reflecting on her decision to participate in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 amidst ongoing controversies with Nawazuddin, Aaliya shared with Pinkvilla that she wanted to embark on a new journey following her difficult phase. As a producer, she is already busy working but wanted to explore more opportunities for herself, especially as she is going to be single soon due to the impending separation from Nawazuddin. She expressed deep gratitude towards her daughter, sister, and niece, who have been pillars of support throughout her life.

It is evident that Aaliya is focused on moving forward and finding happiness despite the challenges she has faced. The heartwarming video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui bonding with their kids serves as a testament to their ongoing efforts to maintain a loving relationship as co-parents.

