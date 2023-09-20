Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill Praise Women’s Reservation Bill at New Parliament

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill visited the newly inaugurated Parliament building.

Shehnaaz expressed that she found the new Parliament to be exquisite.

Shibani Bedi also expressed her support for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, joined by their fellow cast members from the upcoming movie “Thank You For Coming,” paid a visit to the recently inaugurated Parliament building.

Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh were part of the group as well, and during their visit on Wednesday, they had the opportunity to meet Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Following her visit to the new parliamentary building, Shehnaaz expressed that she found the new Parliament to be exquisite, reflecting the rich art and cultural heritage of our nation.

Regarding the Women’s Reservation Bill under consideration, she mentioned “It is a great step. I am a woman. If we are given rights and equal treatment, even parents too will support girls. I come from a small village. The girls are married off so that they get settled. But after this, if girls and boys are treated as equals, a lot of things in the country will change.”

Shibani Bedi expressed her thoughts on the bill currently under discussion in the lower house. She mentioned that they had met with Anurag Thakur and had a tour of the building with him. She also expressed her appreciation for the art and culture section within the building, which left a positive impression.

she added. “This is a beautiful moment, a landmark moment in history. The passage of this Bill — women from all facets of life will get a chance to be a part of the law-making process. So, I think it is a great development,” she told the media.

Dolly Singh said, “This is a good step (Women’s Reservation Bill). Reservation is needed. It is important for women leaders and women to go ahead. For that, I feel elated. I also had the opportunity to visit the Parliament and we even got to attend a session. It was once in a lifetime opportunity.”

She additionally expressed that the current times are evolving, and implementing the necessary changes is preferable now rather than later.

During the inaugural session at the new Parliament, Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta, and a handful of others were among those who joined the minister in Delhi.

Directed by Karan Boolani, the movie ‘Thank You For Coming’ features Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra and is produced by Rhea Kapoor’s spouse.

