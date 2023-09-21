Fahima Awan talks about her heartfelt act after mother’s death

Fahima Awan is a talented Pakistani model and TV actress.

She gained a lot of popularity for her roles in several well-known TV series.

She shared a touching gesture she made following her mother’s passing.

Fahima Awan is a talented and attractive Pakistani model and TV actress. She started her career in modeling before transitioning to acting.

She gained a lot of popularity for her roles in several well-known TV series like “Kamzarf,” “Fitoor,” “Siyani,” and “Baitiyaan.”

Her acting skills were highly praised by fans, especially in the popular drama “Siyani.” Sadly, Fahima Awan recently went through the difficult experience of losing her husband and is now a courageous single mother.

Recently, Fahima Awan appeared on a morning show where she discussed the passing of her mother and shared a touching gesture she made following her mother’s passing.

When Fahima discussed hearing about her mother’s passing away, she said, “I was doing the commercial shoot, previously, I was on another set. I received the news about my mother’s death on the set. It was extremely sad amd shocking moment for me, because I never imagined this happening to my mother. I always used to pray for her longer life in all my prayers, so, it was heart wrenching news for me, the people at set hardly calmed me down. I gathered courage and thought about bathing her, I also wore my mother’s clothes, her hair stricken shirt was giving me peace, I started collecting all her hair from her shirt and saved them with me. Alot of people are saying to me that I should not keep them with me but I still have them”

