Sanam Jung Opens Up About Life After Marriage & Living With Parents

Pakistani actress and model, Sanam Jung, has shared insights into her life post-marriage, particularly her decision to continue living with her parents.

During a recent appearance on Shoaib Akhtar’s talk show, Jung delved into the challenges actors face when transitioning between genres and discussed how marriage has influenced her perspectives and routines.

When asked whether she prefers acting or motherhood, Jung candidly expressed that “being a mother is entirely different and beautiful.” She acknowledged that balancing a career with parenthood leads to constant thoughts about one’s child at home.

Jung also mentioned the difficulty of choosing between acting and hosting, emphasizing the immediate feedback in live hosting, which makes her miss acting and vice versa.

Regarding changes in her life after marriage, Jung humorously stated, “Absolutely nothing,” and clarified that she still lives with her parents, making her marriage feel seamless. However, she noted the shift from things automatically being fixed before marriage to having to make inquiries now.

The actress, known for her acclaimed roles in television series and films, including her debut drama serial “Dil e Muztar,” continues to use her platform to raise awareness about important issues.

Sanam Jung will soon appear in the lead role in “Ab Nahi Milenge Hum,” directed by Kashif Saleem, alongside Affan Waheed, Agha Ali, and Komal Meer.

