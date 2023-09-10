Tim Burton Reacts To Disney Characters Reimagined by AI In His Style

Famous director Tim Burton recently expressed his views on the increasing popularity of Artificial Intelligence and its potential threat to the field of animation.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Burton was asked about a Buzzfeed article from July that utilized AI to reimagine Disney characters under his direction. He reacted enthusiastically, saying, “They had AI do my versions of Disney characters! I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.’”

The Buzzfeed piece featured beloved Disney characters from films like Frozen, The Lion King, Cinderella, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, and Hercules, among others, with a distinct resemblance to the animation style of Burton’s well-known 2005 movie, Corpse Bride.

While Burton acknowledged that some of the AI-generated versions were “very good,” he admitted that he didn’t particularly enjoy seeing his unique artistic style replicated in this manner.

He explained, “What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

Burton referred to his artistic work, including his drawings and writings across various mediums, as “a therapeutic thing” and a means of making sense of the world.

The utilization of AI in the Hollywood industry has sparked debates, with writers and actors seeking negotiations with major corporations to ensure their job security. AI has become a central point of contention in these discussions.

