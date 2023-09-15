Will Smith Vs. Sean Penn: A Mysterious ‘Spitting’ Controversy

Sean Penn expresses dismay over the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident.

Sean Penn continues to grapple with the aftermath of Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, which transpired nearly a year and a half ago.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Sean Penn expressed his bewilderment at the infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, asking, “Why the heck did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this foolish thing?” The actor went on to express his dismay, asking, “Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?”

He also expressed disappointment in the event organizers for preventing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from making an appearance.

Penn drew parallels to his own 1987 assault conviction, suggesting a connection to the infamous incident.

While acknowledging that he had only met Will Smith once and found him to be pleasant, Penn praised Smith’s exceptional performance in King Richard.

However, he asserted that Smith’s actions on that fateful night undermined his own career achievements and the prestigious honor he had received.

