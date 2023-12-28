Who is Miya Houston? All About Marques Houston’s Wife

Marques and Miya Houston met in 2018 at a Jehovah’s Witness event.

They got engaged in March 2019 and married in August 2020.

They welcomed their first child, Zara Denise, in December 2021.

The love story of Marques and Miya Houston is a beautiful journey filled with chance meetings, heartfelt moments, and the joy of creating a family together. From their first meeting to becoming parents of two, their relationship is a testament to lasting love.

Miya Houston, born on October 7, 2000, in San Bernardino, California, embraced the Jehovah’s Witness faith during her teenage years. Known for her talent as a makeup artist, she shares glimpses of her life on social media, highlighting her strong connection with family.

They first met in 2018 at a Jehovah’s Witness event, and their relationship quickly progressed. They got engaged just five months later in March 2019 and had a heartfelt wedding on August 24, 2020, in California.

Amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marques and Miya chose to keep their pregnancy private. They welcomed their first child, Zara Denise, in December 2021. Their wedding, held at Eagle Glen Golf Club, was an intimate affair.

Their shared faith played a significant role in their connection, having met at a Jehovah’s Witness convention in 2018. Despite concerns about their age difference, Marques and Miya remained strong, with the support of their families and faith.

The Houston family grew with the arrival of Greyson Houston in December 2023, adding to the joy of fatherhood for Marques. His album “Me” includes a love song dedicated to Miya, reflecting the enduring bond they share.

