Quordle Answer Today: Wednesday 3rd January 2024

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for January 3rd: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word-guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle

TODAY’S QUORDLE HINTS AND CLUES

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an M, 2 with an S, 3 with a H, and 4 with an A.

Word 1 begins with an 2 with an 3 with a and 4 with an Advertisement Hint 2: Word ending – 1: D, 2: K, 3: D, 4: Y.

Word ending – 1: 2: 3: 4: Hint 3: Word 1 – a rounded mass projecting above a surface.

Word 1 – a rounded mass above a surface. Hint 4: Word 2 – push a sharp or pointed object into or through (something).

Word 2 – push a sharp or pointed object into or through (something). Hint 5: Word 3 – a stock or store of money or valued objects, typically one that is secret or carefully guarded .

Word 3 – a stock or store of money or valued objects, typically one that is secret or carefully . Hint 6: Word 4 – feeling or showing strong annoyance , displeasure , or hostility.

Advertisement

TODAY’S QUORDLE ANSWER

MOUND

STUCK

HOARD

ANGRY Advertisement

Also Read Quordle Answer Today: Monday 1st January 2024 Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for January 1st: Quordle is the newest...