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Headlines
Only four months left until Ramadan as the Jumada al-Awwal moon is sighted Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ sparks fresh fan frenzy with global theatrical release Ishaq Dar witnesses MoU agreement to modernize degree attestation services Can muscle really turn into fat? The truth behind the gym myth Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Only four months left until Ramadan as the Jumada al-Awwal moon is sighted Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ sparks fresh fan frenzy with global theatrical release Ishaq Dar witnesses MoU agreement to modernize degree attestation services Can muscle really turn into fat? The truth behind the gym myth Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’

BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ sparks fresh fan frenzy with global theatrical release

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 before making its way to the big screen a month later.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
From K-pop icon to solo star, Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ hits the big screen

SOUTH KOREA: BLACKPINK star Lisa is sending fans into a fresh frenzy as her documentary "Always Lalisa" arrives in theaters and IMAX worldwide on Monday, Oct. 12, offering an intimate look at her rise as a solo artist, Hollywood acting debut and journey to global superstardom.

The 97-minute documentary, directed by Sue Kim, traces Lisa’s landmark solo year, from enduring online criticism and death threats to building her solo career and making her acting debut in The White Lotus.


The documentary explores Lisa’s journey toward independence after years in the highly structured K-pop industry, and launching her own company, LLOUD.


The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 before making its way to the big screen a month later. Beyond the spotlight, this documentary promises a more personal side of the Thai-born K-pop sensation, featuring previously unseen childhood footage and heartfelt moments with her mother.


The intimate scenes give fans a glimpse into the experiences and relationships behind the global superstar. The theatrical release has reignited excitement across Lisa’s fandom, with fans celebrating the opportunity to see her journey unfold on the big screen.


The film revisits the backlash over leaked trainee-era videos showing BLACKPINK members using racial slurs while covering American rap songs. The controversy resurfaced in 2025, just as Lisa prepared for her major Coachella performance.

In the documentary, Lisa reflects on the incident, explaining that she was only 15 or 16 at the time and did not fully understand the word’s offensive history. Looking back, she acknowledges her mistake and describes how she has grown since then.


Director Sue Kim reportedly expected Lisa to avoid discussing the sensitive issue. Instead, the singer chose to address it openly, sharing her perspective without relying on a carefully prepared PR response.

Her transition from a member of BLACKPINK to an independent businesswoman and solo performer remains a major part of the documentary’s appeal. For fans who cannot catch the theatrical release, a future streaming debut exclusively on YouTube Premium is also planned, extending the documentary’s reach beyond cinemas.


With music, acting, entrepreneurship and family memories woven into one story, Always Lalisa offers fans a closer look at the woman behind the international phenomenon.

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