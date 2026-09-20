BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs

K-pop stars gain fresh recognition ahead of the Sept. 27 ceremony in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: K-pop is turning up the heat at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, with BTS, rising boy group CORTIS and KATSEYE adding fresh nominations ahead of the Sept. 27 ceremony in Los Angeles.





The new nods put some of the genre’s biggest and fastest-rising names in the spotlight as they compete for major VMA honors.





BTS has now collected three nominations, entering the Best Group race alongside BLACKPINK, CORTIS and KATSEYE.





The septet was previously nominated for Song of the Year and Best K-pop for “SWIM,” the lead track from its fifth studio album, “ARIRANG.” The group has also built a formidable VMA record, winning Best Group four straight times from 2019 through 2022.





The latest nomination adds another chapter to BTS’ return to the global awards circuit and strengthens its presence among this year’s K-pop contenders.





Rookie group CORTIS is also making an early mark at the VMAs, securing its third nomination with a spot in Best Group.





The five-member act had already been nominated for Best New Artist and Best K-pop, giving the group three opportunities to take home a Moon Person only about a year after its debut.





CORTIS will now share the Best Group lineup with established names including BTS and BLACKPINK, putting the young act alongside some of K-pop’s biggest global stars.





KATSEYE has pushed its nomination total to four after being added to Best Group and Song of Summer.





The HYBE x Geffen Records group had already earned nominations for Best K-pop and Best Choreography for “PINKY UP.” Its Song of Summer nomination comes for “HOOTIE FRUTTI,” adding another major category to its VMA campaign.





KATSEYE is also looking to build on last year’s success after winning MTV’s Push Performance of the Year for “Touch.”





The expanded nominations underline the growing reach of K-pop at an awards show that has increasingly become a major platform for the genre.





BTS, BLACKPINK, CORTIS and KATSEYE are all competing for Best Group, alongside FLO, Fuerza Regida, Geese and Twenty One Pilots. Fan voting for the category is scheduled to begin Sept. 21 through MTV’s Instagram Stories.





The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will take place Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will air live on CBS and MTV, with streaming available through Paramount+. Snoop Dogg is set to host, while Madonna is among the headline performers.