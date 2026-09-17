Jennie sets new K-Pop record on Billboard Hot 100

The BLACKPINK star’s Tame Impala collaboration spends 16 consecutive weeks in the Hot 100 top 10.

SEOUL: Jennie has done it again. BLACKPINK’s star has made Billboard history with “Dracula,” her collaboration with Australian act Tame Impala, as the song holds at No. 6 and extends its Hot 100 top-10 streak to 16 consecutive weeks.

The milestone puts Jennie ahead of BTS’ “Butter,” which previously held the record with 15 weeks in the chart’s top 10, giving the BLACKPINK singer a new mark in K-pop’s Billboard history.

Tame Impala originally released “Dracula” as a solo track in October 2025. The song gained fresh momentum after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February.

It quickly caught on across short-form video platforms, helping the track climb the Hot 100 again. “Dracula” has reached a peak of No. 5.

Other K-pop artists also appeared on Billboard’s latest charts.

KATSEYE placed “Animal” at No. 27 and “Hootie Frutti” at No. 67 on the Hot 100.

On the Billboard 200, Stray Kids’ “This & That” ranked No. 15 for the week of Sept. 19. BTS’ “Arirang” followed at No. 29, while the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack ranked No. 37.

ENHYPEN’s “The Sin: Bliss” landed at No. 41, while Monsta X’s “The Phase” debuted at No. 118. CORTIS’ “GreenGreen” ranked No. 188.

KATSEYE also placed three albums on the Billboard 200, led by “Wild” at No. 16.

Billboard is scheduled to publish the official Hot 100 ranking Tuesday.