Shilpa Shetty is enjoying summer in London

The Monday morning post by Shilpa Shetty gives us just the proper amount of inspiration.

Shilpa Shetty is a Bollywood actress, film producer, and dancer. She was born on 8 June 1975 in Mangalore, India. Shetty made her film debut in the thriller Baazigar, for which she won two Filmfare Awards. She has 25.9 million followers on Instagram.

The Monday morning post by Shilpa Shetty gives us just the proper amount of inspiration to get over the blues. She posted a video of the early-morning workout. Shilpa isn’t alone, though. Of course, the actress’s sister Shamita Shetty is also present. The Shetty sisters are shown here engaging in a sequence of poses that build core strength.

She said, “Monday morning, and Tunki & Munki making the most of this holiday and the London summer!💕 Today’s agenda on our #PartnerFitnessRoutine is Gatyatmak Uttanpadasana. It’s a fantastic core workout… what you see here is only a minute out of the 3 very long minutes we did it for continuously. We could feel those abs for 4 days.”

“Thanks, @bencolemanfitness, for this Killer workout!It is one of the best exercises for the lower abdomen because it tones & strengthens the pelvis, hips, legs, and also the perineum muscles. It is very beneficial for women, as it improves the function of the reproductive organs and strengthens the walls of the uterus.”

“However, one shouldn’t practice this during pregnancy and menstruation. Also, anyone suffering from back pain, slip-disc, and cervical issue must avoid it. For more programs and exercises, download and subscribe to the @simplesoulfulapp.”

