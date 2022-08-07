Malaika Arora on her bond with Kareena, Karisma, and Amrita

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita are some of her best friends with whom she spends a lot of time.

Malaika spoke candidly in a recent interview about their relationship.

Malaika also recalled how her friends made time in their busy schedules to be with her earlier this year after she had an accident.

On April 2, Malaika was involved in an accident near Khopoli, Maharashtra, when her Range Rover was involved in a three-vehicle collision as she was travelling from Pune to Mumbai. She received minor wounds and was sent to the hospital for care. The following day, she was taken out of the hospital.

Malaika spoke in an interview on their contribution to her post-accident recovery. She says: “My girl gang is my life. I still remember how upset and worried they all were when they got to know about my car accident some months ago. Every day after I returned home from the hospital, they’d be here, at my house, cheering me and ensuring that I was taken care of and was doing fine. They would leave their routines aside and spend time with me. They were pampering me and making me laugh. Their presence and prayers also gave me the strength to get back on my feet soon. I feel grateful for having them in my life.”

She added, “They’re all incredibly strong women. The reason our bond is so special is that we were all brought up in a similar way, where our mothers have been focal points of our lives. They’ve shaped us into who we are. If I had it my way, I would have gifted the four of us a show, which would be as lively and unapologetic as we are. Amu and I want to do something for animals because we’re really passionate about them. We want to open a shelter together for abandoned animals and we have been talking about it. I want her to be a part of a couple of other business ventures, too. The moment I speak to her, she’s all charged up.”

Last year, while Malaika was judging a reality show, she talked about her bond with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. She said, “Wo do behne hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar… Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We hare similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food.”