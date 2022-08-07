Twinkle Khanna recalls hilarious incident of her mother-in-law

Twinkle Khanna addressed the controversy over Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot in her most recent Sunday column.

Twinkle has recently written about how people react to seeing men and women’s nude bodies in her column.

While everyone enjoys staring at a naked woman, most people feel uneasy when they see one.

Advertisement

Twinkle Khanna addressed the controversy over Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot in her most recent Sunday column. For the first time ever by an Indian actor, Ranveer posed nude for the foreign magazine Paper. Though he received plaudits from many for his daring appearance, he has also been the target of FIRs for allegedly hurting the feelings of women.

Bollywood celebrities have shown their support for Ranveer, with several even labelling the FIRs as a waste of everyone’s time. Even Vidya Balan made light of the fact that women should occasionally have a good look at Ranveer.

Also Read Twinkle Khanna’s response to naked photoshoot of Ranveer Singh Twinkle Khanna shares long note on Instagram about Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot....

Twinkle has recently written about how people react to seeing men and women’s nude bodies in her column. While everyone enjoys staring at a naked woman, most people feel uneasy when they see one. Twinkle used her mother-in-experience law’s going through a similar situation to highlight her point.

“My mother-in-law would have probably aligned with this latter sentiment. A few years ago, Pommi bua, who still can’t tell the difference between an audio and a video call, swung open the bathroom door and passed the phone to her 72-year-old husband while he was reaching for a towel. ‘Mohan ji take this, Didi is calling from Bombay to wish you happy birthday!’ At which point my mother-in-law promptly hung up, as she had more than her fill of Mohan ji looking resplendent in his wrinkled but squeaky-clean birthday suit,” Twinkle shared the hilarious anecdote about husband Akshay Kumar’s mother.

Also Read Twinkle Khanna says she plays a “dual role” with the children Twinkle had asked Sushmita Sen if she struggles with balancing motherhood and...

Advertisement

Akshay’s mother Aruna Bhatia died last year. Akshay took to Twitter to announce her death. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” he wrote.