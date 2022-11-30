Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Alia Bhatt or Shriya Saran wear an embroidered red Saree

Alia Bhatt or Shriya Saran wear an embroidered red Saree

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt or Shriya Saran wear an embroidered red Saree

Alia Bhatt or Shriya Saran wear an embroidered red Saree

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran, two of our favourite celebrities.
  • Alia Bhatt wore a six-yard dress to a red carpet event.
  • The Darlings star wore the red, embroidered organza Saree.
Advertisement

Wedding season is here, and a red saree is always a good choice. In every way, this colour stands out. Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran, two of our favourite celebrities, also tried to make us stop in our tracks. Alia Bhatt wore a six-yard dress to a red carpet event. The dress showed off the actor’s well-toned body, and the floral embroidery added just the right amount of elegance.

The Darlings star wore the red, embroidered organza piece with a low-back, sleeveless blouse. Alia Bhatt kept it as simple as possible and added a pair of gold chandelier earrings to finish the look. Her look was finished with matte makeup, kohled eyes, and a simple center-parted low bun for her hair. It’s a stylish look, and she kept it lovely and simple.

Take a look

 

Alia Bhatt vs. Shriya Saran: Who wore the red, embroidered organza saree better?

Advertisement

Shriya Saran was recently seen wearing a red organza saree by the Torani label that looked like this one. Shriya looked great thanks to the work of her stylist, Preetham Jukalker. At the premiere of Ajay Devgn’s new movie, Drishyam 2, she wore a scarlet saree that cost Rs 1,25,000 and made her look stand out.

Alia wore hers with a sleeveless blouse, but Shriya wore hers with a matching embroidered blouse with a deep neck that went with her red six yards of elegance.

Shriya Saran had kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, strong cheek contouring, lips with an orange tint, and a low bun with red fake flowers.

[embepost slug=””]

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Murder suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, arrested
Murder suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, arrested
Docuseries alleges palace 'bullying' against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Docuseries alleges palace 'bullying' against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Yami Gautam was happy to receive positive response for her new film 'Lost'
Yami Gautam was happy to receive positive response for her new film 'Lost'
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Regret Over Failed Marriage
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Regret Over Failed Marriage
Kartik Aaryan started his acting career from 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety'
Kartik Aaryan started his acting career from 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety'
Kate Middleton wears houndstooth at Harvard during Boston visit
Kate Middleton wears houndstooth at Harvard during Boston visit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story