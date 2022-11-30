Alia Bhatt or Shriya Saran wear an embroidered red Saree

Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran, two of our favourite celebrities.

Wedding season is here, and a red saree is always a good choice. In every way, this colour stands out. Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran, two of our favourite celebrities, also tried to make us stop in our tracks. Alia Bhatt wore a six-yard dress to a red carpet event. The dress showed off the actor’s well-toned body, and the floral embroidery added just the right amount of elegance.

The Darlings star wore the red, embroidered organza piece with a low-back, sleeveless blouse. Alia Bhatt kept it as simple as possible and added a pair of gold chandelier earrings to finish the look. Her look was finished with matte makeup, kohled eyes, and a simple center-parted low bun for her hair. It’s a stylish look, and she kept it lovely and simple.

Alia Bhatt vs. Shriya Saran: Who wore the red, embroidered organza saree better?

Shriya Saran was recently seen wearing a red organza saree by the Torani label that looked like this one. Shriya looked great thanks to the work of her stylist, Preetham Jukalker. At the premiere of Ajay Devgn’s new movie, Drishyam 2, she wore a scarlet saree that cost Rs 1,25,000 and made her look stand out.

Alia wore hers with a sleeveless blouse, but Shriya wore hers with a matching embroidered blouse with a deep neck that went with her red six yards of elegance.

Shriya Saran had kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, strong cheek contouring, lips with an orange tint, and a low bun with red fake flowers.

