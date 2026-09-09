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ENHYPEN member Evan ignites fan frenzy with debut mini-album ‘DEATH OF ME’

The "DEATH OF ME" album reportedly surpassed 500,000 Spotify pre-saves, as the most pre-saved album by a K-pop soloist in Spotify history.

Web Desk September 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Evan ignites DEATH OF ME

K-pop star Evan is making waves with his debut mini-album “DEATH OF ME,” marking a bold new chapter as a solo artist. The release is already creating a buzz among fans, with Evan taking charge of the music, production and creative direction, taking his artistry to the next level.

Fans, who are celebrating Evan’s fresh musical identity and the emotional story running through the album. The project gives listeners a closer look at the artist behind the stage persona as he explores self-belief, personal growth and the courage to move forward.

At the heart of the release is the title track, “Death of Me,” a powerful pop R&B song that delivers a bold message of determination. Evan co-wrote the track, which centers on staying true to himself while refusing to let anything stop his journey.

The song also marks a noticeable shift from his earlier rock-leaning single “Ride or Die.” While his previous release carried a harder edge, but this new track brings a heavier pop R&B sound and a more confident performance.

The accompanying music video adds another layer to the song through the concept “LIVE,” playing with the idea of being alive while also living as a performer. The visual puts Evan at the center of the stage as he embraces his new identity, beacuse this song features eight different tracks, including “Not Enough,” “Noise,” “Ride or Die,” “Twilight,” “Immature,” “Overflow” and “Going Home.” Together, the songs move through pop, alternative rock, indie pop, dream pop and R&B, giving the album a wide-ranging sound.

Before its release, the album reportedly surpassed 500,000 Spotify pre-saves, with BELIFT LAB saying it became the most pre-saved album by a K-pop soloist in Spotify history.

Fans have been flooding social media with praise for the new release. Some called “Death of Me” a potential “Song of the Year,” while others described it as a standout track and praised Evan for reaching what they called his peak.

Other fans highlighted the song’s atmosphere, with one reaction comparing its vibe to Chase Atlantic. Several comments also praised Evan’s charm, musical growth and ability to deliver a memorable solo performance.

Evan, whose birth name is "Lee Hee-seung", first gained public attention as a contestant on the 2020 reality competition show “I-LAND.” The show eventually led to his debut as a member of ENHYPEN, one of K-pop’s prominent fourth-generation boy groups.

Now, with this new solo mini-track Evan is carving out a space of his own. By taking a leading role in the album’s music and creative direction, he is showing fans a more personal side of his artistry while making a bold statement about the solo performer he wants to become.

Evan with his emotional themes, genre-blending sound and growing fan buzz, marks a major new chapter and the K-pop star stage is clearly ready to make it his own.

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