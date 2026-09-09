Instagram creators hit by copyright scam as extortionists demand cryptocurrency

One creator with more than 1.5 million followers reportedly paid $50 to regain access to his account after becoming a target of the scheme.

Instagram creators are facing a troubling new scam in which extortionists use fake copyright complaints to threaten accounts with suspension or demonetization, forcing some users to pay money to remove the bogus claims.

The scam targets creators on Instagram by taking advantage of automated systems that penalize accounts after repeated copyright strikes. Fraudsters allegedly use the system to pile up false complaints, creating the risk of account suspension or loss of income.

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They then contact victims through messaging platforms such as Telegram and demand cryptocurrency or online payments ranging from $50 to hundreds of dollars. One creator with more than 1.5 million followers reportedly paid $50 to regain access to his account after becoming a target of the scheme.

The case has sparked fresh concerns about the way social media platforms handle copyright complaints and protect creators from fraudulent reports. Meta acknowledged the issue and said it would restore content affected by the scam after reviewing individual cases. The company also said it had introduced additional safeguards to protect accounts from similar attacks in the future.

"We understand this can be frustrating for those impacted, and our systems are designed to protect people from this happening in the first place," a Meta spokesperson said.

"Following our review, we have restored the affected content and added additional protections to safeguard accounts against further attempts of this kind."

The growing scam has also raised questions about weaknesses in Meta's copyright-reporting system. The platform can automatically process copyright complaints, which critics say may allow fraudulent claims to move forward before their authenticity is fully checked.

Some creators have also complained that Meta's official appeal process can be slow. They claim faster access to live support may require a Meta Verified subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Experts warn that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence could make these scams even more dangerous.

Bad actors can use AI-powered tools to create, repeat and manage fraudulent copyright complaints on a much larger scale. The tactic is not entirely new. Similar copyright-related scams and false claims have previously affected creators on other major platforms, including YouTube.

For Instagram creators, the latest scheme is a stark reminder to remain cautious when receiving unexpected copyright notices or demands for payment. Users should verify suspicious claims through official platform channels and avoid sending money to people who threaten their accounts. The incident has added to growing concerns over online fraud as scammers continue to exploit automated systems and the financial dependence of social media creators on their accounts.