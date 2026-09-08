Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls them ‘cowardly’ Microsoft uncovers AI-powered phishing trick using invisible 'Unicode' characters SECP, VEON and JazzWorld push Pakistan’s digital finance revolution Justin Bieber shares cozy family moments with Hailey and son Raging Antalya wildfire ravages homes, triggers evacuations in Türkiye Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace envoys leave Ukraine Oil prices rise as escalating middle east conflict elevates supply risks PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls them ‘cowardly’ Microsoft uncovers AI-powered phishing trick using invisible 'Unicode' characters SECP, VEON and JazzWorld push Pakistan’s digital finance revolution Justin Bieber shares cozy family moments with Hailey and son Raging Antalya wildfire ravages homes, triggers evacuations in Türkiye Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace envoys leave Ukraine Oil prices rise as escalating middle east conflict elevates supply risks

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls them ‘cowardly’

Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the Saudi leadership and reaffirmed his support.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, calling the targeting of civilians and energy infrastructure a “cowardly act.”

Expressing Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia, the prime minister said Pakistan would continue to support the kingdom’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. In a post on X, Shehbaz Sharif said several people were injured in the Houthi attacks, warning that such attacks pose a serious threat to innocent lives as well as regional peace and security.

The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks. Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with the Saudi leadership and reaffirmed his support for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to stand with Saudi Arabia in defending its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

The prime minister emphasized that attacks targeting civilians and energy infrastructure not only endanger human lives but also threaten peace and security across the region.

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