DDoS Attack Interrupts Overwatch 2 Release

Overwatch 2 is under a DDoS attack, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra says.

DDoS attacks send more internet traffic to servers than they can handle.

Thousands of players were held in a long login line that ended with a connection issue.

Overwatch 2 debuted Oct. 4. So far, the launch has been a fiasco. According to reports, thousands of players were held in a long login line that ended with a connection issue. Overwatch 2 is under a DDoS attack, according to Blizzard president Mike Ybarra.

Blizzard’s president noted that this isn’t solely due to too many gamers. Overwatch 2 gets DDoS’d. He said, “Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

Distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) It sends more internet traffic to certain servers than they can handle. DDoS attacks can be compared to a highway traffic congestion.

It impedes routine traffic, you can claim. If you want a deeper grasp of how DDoS works, contribute in the comments so we can develop an approachable explanation of how hackers create botnets and launch DDoS attacks.

Blizzard has experienced DDoS attacks before. We’ve covered DDoS before. With so much traffic hitting Blizzard’s servers, Overwatch 2’s login troubles could last hours. We’ll keep you posted. Wait.

