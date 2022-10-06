Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
DDoS Attack Interrupts Overwatch 2 Release

DDoS Attack Interrupts Overwatch 2 Release

Articles
Advertisement
DDoS Attack Interrupts Overwatch 2 Release

DDoS Attack Interrupts Overwatch 2 Release

Advertisement
  • Overwatch 2 is under a DDoS attack, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra says.
  • DDoS attacks send more internet traffic to servers than they can handle.
  • Thousands of players were held in a long login line that ended with a connection issue.
Advertisement

Overwatch 2 debuted Oct. 4. So far, the launch has been a fiasco. According to reports, thousands of players were held in a long login line that ended with a connection issue. Overwatch 2 is under a DDoS attack, according to Blizzard president Mike Ybarra.

Blizzard’s president noted that this isn’t solely due to too many gamers. Overwatch 2 gets DDoS’d. He said,  “Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

Distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) It sends more internet traffic to certain servers than they can handle. DDoS attacks can be compared to a highway traffic congestion.

It impedes routine traffic, you can claim. If you want a deeper grasp of how DDoS works, contribute in the comments so we can develop an approachable explanation of how hackers create botnets and launch DDoS attacks.

Blizzard has experienced DDoS attacks before. We’ve covered DDoS before. With so much traffic hitting Blizzard’s servers, Overwatch 2’s login troubles could last hours. We’ll keep you posted. Wait.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today- Get earned, get weapons
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today- Get earned, get weapons

Garena Free Fire (FF) releases 12-digit everyday. The 4 October 2022 Garena...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Suryakumar Yadav and Kishan was not included in India's XI
Suryakumar Yadav and Kishan was not included in India's XI
Umar Gul refers as strong candidate for Pakistan's bowling coach
Umar Gul refers as strong candidate for Pakistan's bowling coach
Ashleigh Gardner wins Player of month award for December
Ashleigh Gardner wins Player of month award for December
Pakistan thrash New Zealand in the opening ODI
Pakistan thrash New Zealand in the opening ODI
Harry Brook rewarded with ICC Men's Player of Month award
Harry Brook rewarded with ICC Men's Player of Month award
Bruce Murray passed away at age of 82
Bruce Murray passed away at age of 82
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story