More than 1.7 billion people used Roblox previous month

Roblox is a multiplayer online game that was first released in 2006. In this user-generated game, people can both make their own games and play games made by other people.

David Baszucki, the CEO of the company, says that the company had more than 1.7 billion people used last month, and that number is quickly growing. Roblox can also be used with PCs, Xbox Ones, Android, iOS, and VR headsets.

As a public company, Roblox gives out statistics often, and it just did so for September. Now, there are 57.8 million people who play the game every day. That’s a 23% increase from last year, so we’re going to need a bigger country to compare it to.

Other games aren’t as open with this kind of information, but this clearly beats League of Legends, Minecraft (which has 140 million monthly players), and Fortnite (whose numbers peak at 10-15 million during each major live event). (By October 2021, there will be 180 million users each month.)

Some monetary information is provided in the report, such as an anticipated revenue range of $212–219 million for the current month. The “paying user life estimate,” which Robox Corporation calls a final interesting metric, is an average of how long a Roblox account will stay active and continue to spend money.

The number was “derived” from past monthly retention data for each payment group in order to predict how many people will use the Roblox Platform in the future.

