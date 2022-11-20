latest patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears for Kingdom

A game rating authority in Korea has rated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for release.

This category corresponds with Nintendo’s decades-long record of making family-friendly AAA titles.

The game was originally slated for release in 2022, but was delayed slightly last spring.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Nintendo Switch successor to Breath of the Wild, got a new update. The news comes from a game rating authority in Korea, which has rated the game for release.

Even though the game has already been given a May release date, many Nintendo fans are hoping this means a new trailer is on the way.

The Japanese gaming company began production on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom more than a half-decade ago, long after the series’ previous edition was published in 2017 for the Wii U and Switch.

And, despite Nintendo’s original objective of 2022, the BotW sequel was delayed slightly last spring. In September, the development company made a final release date commitment for the middle of 2023 and announced the official title.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been rated in Korea: https://t.co/24vSwJb1wk Advertisement Gematsu page: https://t.co/wy3kDu9JwH pic.twitter.com/tPGGBZatGW — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 18, 2022

This category corresponds to Nintendo’s decades-long record of making family-friendly AAA titles. The 2019 teaser trailer featured Link and Zelda in a gloomy tunnel, suggesting the upcoming title could be scarier than Breath of the Wild.

The Korean classification also suits the limited gameplay seen thus far in Tears of the Kingdom.

