Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
latest patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears for Kingdom

latest patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears for Kingdom

Articles
Advertisement
latest patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears for Kingdom

latest patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears for Kingdom

Advertisement
  • A game rating authority in Korea has rated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for release.
  • This category corresponds with Nintendo’s decades-long record of making family-friendly AAA titles.
  • The game was originally slated for release in 2022, but was delayed slightly last spring.
Advertisement

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Nintendo Switch successor to Breath of the Wild, got a new update. The news comes from a game rating authority in Korea, which has rated the game for release.

Even though the game has already been given a May release date, many Nintendo fans are hoping this means a new trailer is on the way.

The Japanese gaming company began production on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom more than a half-decade ago, long after the series’ previous edition was published in 2017 for the Wii U and Switch.

And, despite Nintendo’s original objective of 2022, the BotW sequel was delayed slightly last spring. In September, the development company made a final release date commitment for the middle of 2023 and announced the official title.

This category corresponds to Nintendo’s decades-long record of making family-friendly AAA titles. The 2019 teaser trailer featured Link and Zelda in a gloomy tunnel, suggesting the upcoming title could be scarier than Breath of the Wild.

The Korean classification also suits the limited gameplay seen thus far in Tears of the Kingdom.

Also Read

“Tears of Kingdom” is next Zelda game
“Tears of Kingdom” is next Zelda game

This is the long-awaited successor to Breath of the Wild. Nintendo will...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the E-games News, Gaming News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story