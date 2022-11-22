Advertisement
Wordle today November 23, 2022: Here’s answer

Wordle today November 23, 2022: Here’s answer

  • If you’re having trouble with the words, use our list of hints and clues to get a leg up.
  • A maximum of six guesses at the five-letter word will be allowed.
  • If you’re playing Wordle on November 23, 2022, here’s the answer.
We’d like to assist the players in taking part in and ultimately winning Wordle, since it has become one of the most popular games among players.

Even while the Wordle puzzle has been getting easier as of late, that doesn’t mean that trend will continue indefinitely. If you’re having trouble with the words, use our list of hints and clues to get a leg up.

We are here with a set of clues and hints along with the solution for 23 November 2022. Today, November 23, 2022, is the day we’ll devote to figuring out the solution to 522. A maximum of six guesses at the five-letter word will be allowed.

You can play the game by going to the New York Times website, and before you do, you should read the rules.

23 November 2022 Wordle Hints

  1. Today’s answer starts with ‘D’.
  2. Today’s word has two vowels.
  3. The daily word doesn’t repeat letters.
  4. Today’s word ends with ‘E’.
  5. ‘Operate’ and ‘tour’ are synonyms.
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Wordle 522 Answer

Wednesday’s word—are you ready to hear it? It’s okay if you were stumped on the word; it happens to the best of us. Read on to learn today’s Wordle answer.

If you’re playing Wordle today, here’s the answer:

DRIVE

