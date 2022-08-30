Brooklyn Decker shares throwback photos with Andy Roddick

Brooklyn Decker wished her husband Andy Roddick a happy 40th birthday on Instagram.

She also asked fans to wish him the same thing on his preferred social media site, Twitter.

“This stud turns 40 today,” the 35-year-old mother-of-two wrote in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

Tuesday was Andy Roddick’s 40th birthday, and Brooklyn Decker took a time to express her affection for him.

“Today, this stud turns 40,” the 35-year-old mother of two remarked on Instagram. Decker used a series of retro pictures to commemorate Roddick’s milestone birthday, beginning with a shirtless snapshot of the teenage tennis player.

She joked in the post’s description, “He doesn’t have Instagram so don’t you dare tell him I posted these gems,”

Decker, who is the mother of Hank, 6, and Stevie, 4, with Roddick, wanted her husband to experience the birthday love from fans, so she enlisted her own followers on the app to wish her husband a happy birthday on Twitter, his favourite social networking platform.

“Be sure to send him birthday wishes on Twitter where all the other 40 somethings hang out,” she joked. “Time is moving at the speed of light. That’s good living, my friends.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker)

Also Read TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio denies breakup with Noah Beck Dixie D'Amelio is a tiktok star. Dixie D'Amelio walked the red carpet...