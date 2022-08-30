Advertisement
‘The Law Cafe’ trailer just got released: Check details

Articles
‘The Law Cafe’ trailer just got released: Check details

  • The Law Cafe is based on the book Love According to Law.
  • The romantic comedy stars Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young.
  • It will be streamed on KBS in South Korea and made accessible on Viu after its premiere on September 5th.
The Law Cafe, a new romantic comedy on KBS starring Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young, has a trailer. The next K-drama is based on No Seung-web ah’s book Love According to Law.

The persona of Kim Yu Ri changes into the quirky lawyer, played by Lee Se Young, who creates a cafe in his building, while Lee plays the part of Kim Jeong Ho, a former lawyer who now works as a landlord.

 

On September 5, the series will be streamed on KBS in South Korea and made accessible on Viu.

Following the fantasy television series A Korean Odyssey, which aired from 2017 to 2018, the two leading actors are sharing screen time once more.

