‘The Law Cafe’ trailer just got released: Check details

The Law Cafe is based on the book Love According to Law.

The romantic comedy stars Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young.

It will be streamed on KBS in South Korea and made accessible on Viu after its premiere on September 5th.

Advertisement

The Law Cafe, a new romantic comedy on KBS starring Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young, has a trailer. The next K-drama is based on No Seung-web ah’s book Love According to Law.

The persona of Kim Yu Ri changes into the quirky lawyer, played by Lee Se Young, who creates a cafe in his building, while Lee plays the part of Kim Jeong Ho, a former lawyer who now works as a landlord.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KBS 드라마 (@kbsdrama)

Advertisement

On September 5, the series will be streamed on KBS in South Korea and made accessible on Viu.

Following the fantasy television series A Korean Odyssey, which aired from 2017 to 2018, the two leading actors are sharing screen time once more.

Also Read Lee Se Young and Lee Seung Gi share fun on the sets of ‘Law Cafe’ Lee Seung Gi, Jo Han Cheol, and Jeon No Min participated in...