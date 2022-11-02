Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff

After being shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist, 28, received an outpouring of tributes. “

“In a Twitter conversation about the tragedy, journalist Jemele Hill added her voice.

She lamented how frequently young Black males are killed by firearms.

Advertisement

The passing of rapper Takeoff of the Migos has left the music industry in grief. After being shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist, 28, received an outpouring of tributes.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” his label, Quality Control, said in a statement Tuesday evening. “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Rapper Gucci Mane, who recently worked on the song “Us vs. them” with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo, posted a photo of the rapper to Instagram and wrote that the news had left him heartbroken.

He captioned the picture, “This crushed my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff.”

I got the fondest memories of all of us touring the world together and giving light to every city we touched, that’s what I’ll focus on for now, rest easy spaceman,” Drake said beside a photo of Takeoff and himself performing onstage.

Ja Rule paid respect by tweeting: “Rip Takeoff… this s— has to STOP… sending love to friends and family.” Ja Rule also expressed gratitude.

Advertisement

Rapper Ugly God dissected Migos’ impact on hip-hop, stating on Twitter that the group’s Yung Rich Nation, released in 2015, transformed the genre.

Do y’all not understand that when this n—s debuted, they completely altered the rhythm of rap? rip Takeoff, he wrote. “If that’s not enough to be left alone, then know,” said the man, “this man has been staying out of the way, keeping things minimal, and minding his own business since the beginning.”

In a Twitter conversation about the tragedy, journalist Jemele Hill added her voice. She lamented how frequently young Black males are killed by firearms.

“I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac was killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else is killed. RIP Takeoff,”

She wrote. “Here comes another useless conversation about how the real issue is we need to better navigate our lives around gun violence. There are 400 million guns in this country — twice as many as we have people. There is no navigating around that. Black people should be allowed to wear expensive things they’ve worked hard to buy, be out late, and have petty arguments, without losing their lives. We keep pointing the blame at everything but the people who recklessly pull the trigger.”

Chris Eubank Jr., a British boxer, uploaded a photo of himself with Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset and commented that he had pleasant memories of his time spent with Takeoff.

Advertisement

He wrote, “I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a pretty cool, down-to-earth dude. “Can’t believe I have to say this again about another young black star being murdered without cause. The entertainment industry needs to alter drastically because it is horrible how frequently and easily people are dying. Takeoff, RIP.”

Also Read Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are proud parents of a new puppy The Grammy-winning musician, 28, and the creator of Rhode, 25, on Monday,...