Kanye West reveals Elon Musk reactivated his Twitter account

Elon Musk reactivated Kanye West’s and other prohibited accounts to continue his free speech policies.
Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, 45, published a tweet on Sunday to test if his account was live, verifying that he has been reinstated.
Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked
— ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022
The father-of-four was recently shut out of his account on October 9 for violating Twitter’s regulations after he pledged to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” the night before. His anti-Semitic rants on other platforms cost him many corporate partnerships and relationships.
Kanye’s account reactivation is the latest under Elon Musk’s new Twitter leadership.
The business tycoon also reactivated former US president Donald Trump’s account after users voted to unban him. After the January 6 Capitol riot, his account was suspended.
